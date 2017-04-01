Who Was Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock and What Was His Motive?
Stephen Paddock lived in Mesquite with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, police said. She was out of the country during the shooting, and is not believed to have been involved.
A search of Stephen Paddock's home turned up at least 19 additional firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday night. Several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, were found in Paddock's car. That came as a surprise to one of his former neighbors. "If there was any impression, I would say, guy had no idea what a gun was," said Don Judy, who lived next door to Stephen Paddock from 2013-2015 in a retirement community in Melbourne, Florida. Paddock never stayed at the house for very long, Judy said. Sometimes he came with his girlfriend, sometimes without. "He was a gambler and a speculator, and he did that in Vegas," Judy said. Paddock once mentioned that "We're up all night because we gamble," the neighbor added.
Posted by Bob Chapman
