What If America Had No Laws?


 This past week, 60 people were shot dead for no discernible reason, with a further 527 injured in what was the worst gun attack in Modern American history. This happened in a country that often holds itself in high esteem compared to other nations, a country that clings to its constitution and places its flag upon a pedestal. A country with principles, a country with laws.
















