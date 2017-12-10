WARNING ! The War Is Coming! TRUMP On Attacking North Korea: "Sorry But Only One Thing Will Work"
President Trump continued to make vague threats toward North Korea on Saturday, saying that diplomatic negotiations and agreements over the years have not worked and that “only one thing will work,” without elaborating on what that one thing would be. “Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid .?.?. hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!” Trump tweeted in two messages on Saturday afternoon. North Korean officials have previously called some of Trump's comments and tweets declarations of war. U.S. analysts have said that North Korea's nuclear program has quickly accelerated and the country is now making missile-ready nuclear weapons. Last week, tensions again escalated as North Korea threatened to shoot down U.S. military planes, even if they are not in the country’s airspace...
Posted by Bob Chapman
THE ONLY SPECIOUS REASON WHY TRUMP IS TRUMPING UP WAR WITH NORTH KOREA IS BECAUSE THE ZIONIST BANKERS NEED A WAR TO CREAT LOANS WITH INTEREST.ReplyDelete
IT´S A BUSINESS AND HAS BEEN FOR CENTURIES.
NORTH KOREA HAS DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DESERVE THE AGGRESSIVE BELICOSE ATTACKS FROM NATO AND USA. PURE LIES AND MANIPULATION OF AN UNEDUCATED PUBLIC WHO CAN´T THINK, AND ARE NOT EDUCATED. THIS WAR IS BOGUS AND ONLY A SEARCH FOR A NEW WAR TO KEEP THE ROTHSCHHILD BANKERS KILLING FOR PROFITS.
REMEMBER VIETNAM? IT WAS ALL A FRAUD, AND HOW MANY THOUSANDS DIED? THE TWO WORLD WARS WERE FRAUDS BETWEEN UK, WINSTON CHURCHILL AND PRESCOTT BUSH, AS A SALE OF PALESTINE TO ROTHSCHILD EN EXCHANGE FOR JEWS TO INVADE PALESTINE.
AND THE AMERICAN PUBLIC IS JUST AS IGNORANT AND STUPID AS EVER ALLOWING THEMSELVES TO BE USED ONCE AGAIN IN ANOTHER BANKERS WAR.
SEE. "ALL WARS ARE BANKERS WARS.COM."