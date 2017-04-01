Understanding the Times: A Storm is Coming

Jan Markell’s guest for the hour is Amir Tsarfati, one of our conference speakers October 7. Amir talks about his two conference messages, “Where is America in Bible Prophecy?” and “Europe: Closer to the Antichrist.” The whole world longs for a savior but will pick the wrong one.
All the signs of the last days are converging at the same time. Bible Prophecy is happening right before our eyes and like birth pains, the predicted events are happening more frequently and more intently. Never, in the history throughout the world have so many forces, including economic, scientific, techno-logic, ecologic, cultural, geopolitical, moral, spiritual and religion, converged together to bring this world that's already teetering over the edge into the abyss, to a point of no return. Jesus said when you see all these signs happening, know that I am near, even at the door.
SO? IF GERMANY IS IN SUCH A MESS--WHY DID GERMANS VOTTE TO RE ELECT MRS. MERKEL?ReplyDelete
THIS WOMAN IS NO SAVIOR. SHE SEEMS TO WANT TO DESTROY EUROPE AND MAKE IT LIKE AFRICA.
I DON´T UNDERSTAND THIS AT ALL. RW81346@YAHOO.ES