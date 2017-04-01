Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

This is why the Sanctions against North Korea are useless





 On Tuesday, the US House passed what it called the harshest sanctions ever on North Korea. Only two Representatives voted against the new sanctions, Reps. Massie and Amash. Who will suffer most from the sanctions? The North Korean military? Kim? Or the people...?











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)