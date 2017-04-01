This is why the Sanctions against North Korea are useless
On Tuesday, the US House passed what it called the harshest sanctions
ever on North Korea. Only two Representatives voted against the new
sanctions, Reps. Massie and Amash. Who will suffer most from the
sanctions? The North Korean military? Kim? Or the people...?
