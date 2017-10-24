The Truth Is Starting To Slowly Leak Out, The Cabal Worries Begin

New info has surfaced about the Clinton's making a deal with Russia regarding Uranium and Obama knew about it. McCain and Trump face off, it looks like the neocons and the pilgrims are battling it out. North Korea says that the Cabal is pushing for a nuclear war. NK is ready to talk if the US stops with the military drills. The US says it will be willing to have direct talks with NK. Russia and Syria have pushed the majority of the paid mercenaries out of their country. Russia says it has almost completed their mission in Syria.
