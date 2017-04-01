The Rise of Technocracy - Which Path to Freedom - Looking Behind the Veil
Trump was NOT meant to win the US election. Pizzagate is real. The US Deep State is in the midst of a civil war with an alliance of internationally supported intelligence agencies and military rebels. They were responsible for allowing a candidate other than Clinton, the secret governments chose one to become president. Unfortunately Trump is not well enough supported by the alliance in Washington or principled enough to take a stand rather than take Rothschild money.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment