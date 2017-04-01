The Messiah Will Return Only When The West Is Destroyed

Regardless of what you may think of race, culture, immigration, and the various points in this video; there is a profound transformation taking place in the West. All evidence points that this is done by design. And, we have to ask 'why'? Well, it is all planned, or as they say, "it is prophecy."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment