The Las Vegas Shooter Timeline Changes Once Again
Law enforcement have updated the numbers of dead and injured; Stephen Paddock killed 58 and injured 546 – 501 have been discharged and 45 are still hospitalized. This presentation builds on what we have already reported and includes new details about the note found in Paddock's hotel room, hotel check-in date discrepancies, a significant burglary, claims about Paddock's mental health, claims from an anonymous prostitute, the disappearance of Security Guard Jesus Campos, the story of Mandalay Bay Engineer Stephen Schuck, an update on the mysterious “you’re all going to die” claims, the death of Kymberley Suchomel and a full explanation of the disputed timeline.
