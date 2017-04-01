The Dominoes Are Falling And It Doesn't Look Good For The Cabal
The dominoes are falling and the cabal is in trouble. The Trump dossier is now linked to the Clinton's and this is not a good sign. The people of Catalonia are reporting that they are now pushing for independence despite Spain saying no. The UN backed government in Libya is in trouble and might be pushed out of the country. The Iraqi forces are pushing a offensive to remove the IS. The cabal is finished by they still might try an event.
Posted by Bob Chapman
