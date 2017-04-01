The Collapse of Germany: Angela Merkel's Failure

Some recent unsurprising yet depressing information out of Germany has hit Stefan Molyneux very hard. In the aftermath of Angela Merkel's disastrous decisions, the European Migrant Crisis, demographic displacement and the unprecedented rise in terrorism - what is left for Germany other than collapse?
