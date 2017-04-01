THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM - Wink Wink... What Storm is Coming? & When?
I wish the "storm" was the arrest and impeachment of all public figures who have been involved in the pedosadistic ruling mechanism of seduction, reward, extortion and blackmail that furthers the NWO agenda of centralized control.
