Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

SHOCKING: NASA DEEP STATE PLANS FOR 2025 DEPOPULATION CULLING ACTUAL DOCUMENTS REVEALED! AGENDA-21






 forget 2025,they're doing this right now!! Man-made EMPs sent thru various mediums at certain frequencies is HAARP. Wonder where all these SuperStorms come from? Try manmade EMPs. Fukushima-man-made, Hanford WA--manmade, Cyclone Debbie after MinuteMan Nuke deployed off Cali coast to Marshall Islands. All were man-made. Gamma radiation PLUS aluminum, strontium, lithium, barium, magnesium, etc in chemtrails, GMOs, fluoride in water, mercury in dental fillings EQUALS= Diagnostic NUCLEAR MEDICINE invented by the Curie's in 1930. MASS GENOCIDE perpetrated by our loving government!! Don't drink the Jim Jones Kool-Aid. Don't sniff the chemtrails. Don't eat GMOs. Don't get vaccines. Don't buy into the hype that these evil buffoons will wait til 2025, because it is happening RIGHT NOW!﻿






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)