Scientists Aren't Going to Tell You This! (2019-2030)
Why wait for them to completely ruin the planet first? We need to get in on them and pull them down before they can run off and hide! We need to show them what good their money and power really are when, there is no-one to pull the trigger for them! Power, is just another shield for a coward!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment