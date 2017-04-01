Robert David Steele: Las Vegas Massacre False Flag Case Study
Robert David Steele rejoins the program to discuss the Las Vegas Massacre and his summary of what he believes really occurred. We also discuss false flags and compare this event to false flags in history (i.e. patsy, multiple shooters, shots from wrong direction, crisis actors, etc...). Steele, Robert. “Las Vegas Massacre: A Hybrid False-Flag, Treason, or an Act of War?,” American Herald Tribune, October 6, 2017
Posted by Bob Chapman
