Rick Wiles - Network of Satanists Control World
Pastor Rick Wiles, who is also a Christian media sensation that has a huge following on Trunews.com, says, ““As far as the two parties, I’ve said for years what we have is one party. It’s the perpetual war, corruption, sleaze and pedophilia party. That’s what’s running this country. It is a criminal cabal . . . these people that run this country are perverts. They’re criminals, and they are in both parties. They’re in the news media. They are in Hollywood. They are in the banking system. They are spread throughout this country. It’s an invisible network of Satanists that are in control of this country. You see the clash. They hate God. They hate Christians. They hate morality.”
Bob Chapman
