Proof The Rothschild's Purchased Jerusalem And Created Israel
the Rothschilds , rockerfellers are the biggest puppet masters on the planet! and the puppet whores are the politicians, actors , singers , rapers , department heads , generals and admirals and all globalists! !!!!
For anybody not familiar with the Book of Revelation in the New Testament this is pretty much what it says is going to happen... When the Jews rebuild that temple and their "Savior" walks inside declaring himself the Messiah, This will be the rise of AntiChrist. Many will worship him because he will head the one world Government that will effectively end war between Nations since he controls every country. Every person will either take the Mark "RFID Chip" in their hand or in their forehead, or they will not be able to buy or sell in the cashless system. Religion will be scapegoated as the reason for all past conflict, and eventually the persecution gets so bad that anybody practicing Christianity (Or simply just refusing the Mark) will be hunted down and decapitated. After a period of 7 years Jesus comes back to Earth exuding the wraith of God and lays siege to the False Messiah and all of his followers. Those who took the easy road and worshiped the Beast will be doomed, While those who worship Jesus through thick and thin will be granted eternal life in his Holy kingdom. Choose Wisely!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
THE BALFOUR AGREEMENT WAS THE PRETENSE FOR THE BIGGEST LIE OF OUR TIME. THE ZIONISTS WENT INTO THE LEVANT AND STARTED KILLING, DESTROYING INDIGENOUS HOMES, GARDENS, FARMS, BUSINESSES AND PUT UP HELLISH WALLS PUTTING EVERY PERSON INSIDE AN OPEN PRISON. ALSO A CLOSED PRISON WHERE THOUSAND LANGUISH. THEY WILL BURN IN HELLReplyDelete