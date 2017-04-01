NEVER LET A GOOD CRISIS GO TO WASTE -- Lynette Zang
Lynette Zang returns to SGT Report to discuss the dialectic used by the elite to centralize and consolidate their power. From the mass shooting in Vegas and its many unanswered questions, to the temporary ban of Bitcoin exchanges in China, to the crimes of Wells Fargo, Equifax and the Federal Reserve. It's all the same. The protected class victimized the rest of us and real justice is increasingly rare, in this, the Corporation of the United States.
Bob Chapman
