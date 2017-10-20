Las Vegas Shooting And The Cold Hard Truth About Gun Control
Before the bodies were even cold the issue of gun control took center stage. In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, political grand standing and celebrity virtue signaling increased tenfold as the 2nd amendment once again came under attack. Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Mahr, Stephen Corbert And John Oliver all have a significant part to play in promoting the propaganda that seeks to undermine individual freedoms of self preservation. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Austrian economist and libertarian theorist Walter Block about the issue of gun control in response to the Las Vegas shooting.
Posted by Bob Chapman
