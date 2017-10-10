Las Vegas -- Does This Possibility Make You Uncomfortable?
truth is we don't have a government, and have not for some time! its a CORPORATION, and right now, its in a massive amount of debt. Washington dc- IS NOT PART OF THE USA.... the federal reserve, not part of our govt. does not work for the citizens it is serving the stank arse Satanist Rothschild, .... who started Israel, and if you have research nine 1 Juan,, you should know how Larry silverstein and the rest of his mob, and bibi the nut en ya who are very definitely implicated..... oh yea,,, Israel= MOSSAD, and what is the motto of the mossad? " by way of deception thou shall make war"
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment