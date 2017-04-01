HillaryForPrison: Madame Oven Mitt, DNC and FBI Paid Shady Spook for Phony #Russian #Trump #Dossier

This is the most critical operative line: "After the election, the FBI agreed to pay Steele to continue gathering intelligence, but the bureau pulled out of the arrangement after Steele was publicly identified."
The
Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC)
helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing
allegations about Donald Trump’s connections to Russia and possible
coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with
the matter said.
Marc Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton
campaign and the DNC, retained Fusion GPS, a Washington, D.C., firm, to
conduct the research. Fusion GPS hired dossier author Christopher
Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to the FBI and
the U.S. intelligence community.
Elias and his law firm,
Seattle-based Perkins Coie, retained the firm in April 2016 on behalf of
the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Before that agreement, Fusion GPS’
research into Trump was funded by a still unknown Republican client
during the GOP primary.
The Clinton campaign and the DNC, through
the law firm, continued to fund Fusion GPS’ research through the end of
October 2016, days before Election Day.
