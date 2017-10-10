Fed Has Covered Up REAL Inflation Rate! Food and Energy Prices Near All Time High!
The FED doesn't want to pay MORE Social Security then it has too. Lower end items have stayed low because the real unemployment rate is 20-25%. The bottom 80% (inflation adjusted) have lost 10% or more of their real buying power over the last 10 years. Healthcare, Auto's and Rent/Housing continues to rise while real wages stayed flat. Not good at all for MOST.
