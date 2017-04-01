False Flags Are Real - Professor Jim Fetzer

A variety of False Flags with proof by Professor Jim Fetzer. Sandy Hook,. Pictures and documentation in this presentation. A Rtunes video.
(Disclaimer:
Views presented here are not necessarily those of the film maker and is
presented for informational and educational purposes only)
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment