De-Dollarization Continues, More Countries Pivot Away From The Dollar
Russia's central bank is trying to stop cryptocurrencies. London housing prices are falling, the bubble is popping. In NY the commercial real estate and residential real estate is falling apart, foreclosures are way up, back to 2009 levels. The IMF is trying to convince the world that the economy is fully recovered, but buried deep in the report it says the recovery cannot be sustained. More countries move away from the dollar, Turkey and Iran decide to trade in their local currencies
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment