Coast To Coast AM - October 23, 2017 Student Loans & Spirit Guides
Alan Collinge is the founder of StudentLoanJustice.Org, and an outspoken advocate for the millions of Americans whose lives have been ruined by unconscionable practices of student loan lenders. In the first half, he discussed how the student loan debt keeps ballooning to unprecedented levels. For the past 25 years James Van Praagh has used his powerful paranormal experiences to help people bridge the gap between the Earth plane and other worlds. In the latter half, he spoke about the benefits and rewards of having a conscious relationship with spirit guides. We have guides with us for many lifetimes, and some that are with us just for this life, or during a certain phase or project, he cited. Interestingly, he noted, that the guides are evolving too and their work with us helps them along their path. Coast To Coast AM - October 23, 2017 Student Loans & Spirit Guides
Posted by Bob Chapman
