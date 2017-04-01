An Incredible Example of Leftist Intolerance and Insanity
After threats of leftist domestic terrorism due to a pro-President Donald Trump Facebook post, an Arizona restaurant was essentially forced to close its doors and fold the business. The owners of Cup it Up American Grill in Tucson, Christopher Smith and Jay Warren, took the controversial positions of supporting standing for the National Anthem, first responders, the United States Armed Forces and the Bill of Rights – and faced a severe backlash.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment