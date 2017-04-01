Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Monday 10/23/17: News, Omar Navarro, Outlaw Morgan
Date: Monday October 23, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, October 23rd: Trump has NWO on the Run - President Trump proposes the "largest tax cuts in history" as he moves to help rebuild the middle class. Meanwhile Florida Dem. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson continues her campaign against Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Joining the show today, Omar Navarro, candidate for California's 43rd Congressional District, who's seeking to end Maxine Waters' 35-year political career. Also, podcast host Outlaw Morgan discusses Antifa's upcoming November 4th Day of Rage and more. We'll also break down Trump's release of the JFK files, the evolving Vegas narrative, the fall of Hollywood and more, as well as take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
