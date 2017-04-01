Alex Jones (FULL Commercial Free) Tuesday 10/24/17: Candace Owens, Saint John Hunt JFK, Roger Stone
Date: Tuesday October 24, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, October 24th: Trump vs. Corrupt Corker - President Trump has launched a tirade against embattled Sen. Bob Corker, who suddenly decided to resign after his term is up due to an FBI investigation which may focus on his questionable dealings in DC. Activist Candace Owens of Red Pill Black joins us in studio to talk about the political shift of African-Americans who are embracing conservative and libertarian viewpoints. We also talk to Cole McCafferty, the 12-year-old Donald Trump activist who promotes nationalism worldwide. And intelligence expert Saint John Hunt explains the significance of the upcoming JFK file dump. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
