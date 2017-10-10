Alarm Bells Ringing For Stock Markets, Gold & Silver Capitulation - Mike Maloney
Mike Maloney presents two charts showing that capitulation in the metals
markets is here, at the same time that complacency and greed in the
stock markets are at all time highs. If you enjoyed watching this video,
be sure to pick up a free copy of Mike's bestselling book, Guide to
Investing in Gold & Silver:
