What is really happening to the Rohingya?
There has been an international chorus of condemnation at the United Nations General Assembly of the violence being carried out against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Earlier this week, the United Nations' top human rights official called what was happening, "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing". On Tuesday, Myanmar State Counselor Aung Sung Suu Kyi - a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize - broke a long silence with an internationally-televised address. She referred to the flight of about 400,0000 Rohingya as an “exodus” and but did not condemn her government's military operations. Amnesty International described her speech as “victim-blaming” and mix of “untruths. This most recent flare-up came after security forces and allied militias retaliated to a series of attacks by a small Muslim armed group by burning down thousands of Rohingya homes in the predominantly Buddhist nation. Since then Rohingya have streamed across the border into neighbouring Bangladesh.
Posted by Bob Chapman
