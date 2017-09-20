Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The West Begins To Panic Over China's OBOR Trade System






 Existing homes sales decline, this is the third month in a row. German gold expert reports that gold has been manipulated since 1993 by the central banks and the banking system. The West begins to panic over the One Belt One Road trade system. This new trading system is will be a vast network throughout Asia, Africa and Europe.









