The Illuminati Luciferian End Game Revealed

What's going on in the world today, from Spirit Cooking to Planned Parenthood partnering with The Satanic Temple to promote abortion is exactly what was predicted 50 years ago in a recording by Myron Fagan which exposed in great detail the grand Luciferian plan of the Illuminati. The evidence that Fagan was correct, now surrounds us.






