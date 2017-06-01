The Illuminati Luciferian End Game Revealed

What's going on in the world today, from Spirit Cooking to Planned
Parenthood partnering with The Satanic Temple to promote abortion is
exactly what was predicted 50 years ago in a recording by Myron Fagan
which exposed in great detail the grand Luciferian plan of the
Illuminati. The evidence that Fagan was correct, now surrounds us.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
