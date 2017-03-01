The Fed May Cause a $51 Trillion Global Financial Collapse TRIGGERED By THIS!

Yes governments can do what they want. If they need currency the Central Banks can create it and buy the debt. WE the people on the other hand have to pay debt back and cannot create currency for our debt.
If the common man ran his life like the banks, we would have blown up
long ago. I often wonder how long they can keep the illusion going...any
reason it can't be another 20 years?
