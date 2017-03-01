RED CROSS FRAUD, A NEVER ENDING STORY | Charles Ortel
If you want to help the tens of thousands of victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, then "AVOID the American Red Cross", so says fraud investigator Charles Ortel. Although Hollywood celebrities are working hard to channel MILLIONS to the Red Cross, the charity's track record for getting funds to the people who need them is abysmal. Look no further than Haiti, where just like with the Clinton Foundation, many tens of MILLIONS in donations are completely unaccounted for. Thanks for tuning in.
Posted by Bob Chapman
