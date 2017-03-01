President Trump, I Couldn't Care Less About the NFL Kneeling, Just Indict Hillary Clinton! NOW!
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fired back at President Trump on Saturday
for encouraging league owners to remove players who take a knee during
the national anthem, saying Trump’s “divisive comments” show “an
unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.” Who cares, indict Hillary!
