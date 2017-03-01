Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

President Trump delivering a speech at the United Nations


NOW: President Trump delivering a speech at the United Nations where he will reportedly issue harsh warnings to North Korea and Iran




"We cannot let a murderous regime continue these destabilising activities while building dangerous missiles" Donald Trump calls Iran a "rogue state, whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos."




