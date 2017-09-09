LIVE: Hurricane Irma 10/9 SLAMS Florida, Landfall, Storm Surge VIDEO footage latest updates
LIVE UPDATE ► Hurricane IRMA ► WEBCAMS
URGENT: Hurricane #Irma Tears towards Key West, Miami 9/9/17 tracker breaking news: Hurricane Irma's strong winds and outer rain bands lashed the Florida Keys on Saturday as the Category 3 storm pushed toward the state amid dire warnings of devastating gales, heavy rain and a potentially deadly storm surge. Live Hurricane Irma 9/9/2017 : Live update on Hurricane Irma: Hurricane Irma: Live updates 2 Live Hurricane Irma 9/9/2017 : Live update on Hurricane Irma: Hurricane Irma: Live updates 2 Huricane Irma 09/09: Live update on Hurricane Irma: Hurricane Irma: Live updates 9/9/2017 Hurricane Irma: Live updates - Hurricane Irma Live BREAKING: Magnitude 8 Earthquake Hits Mexico. URGENT! Miami in Hurricane Irma's Path, warning across South Florida. MONSTER Hurricane Irma swiped Puerto Rico made landfall battered Barbuda Caribbean now heading to Florida. EXTREME DANGEROUS Most powerful strongest ever in Atlantic history Hurricane Irma followed by Tropical Storm Jose forms behind . Hurricane Irma path LIVE COVERAGE stream: Watch Tracking Hurrucane Irma arrive in real time. UPDATE: Hurricane Katia, Jose strengthen. Communication lost. Florida State of Emergency as Hurricane Irma UPGRADED TO CATEGORY 5. BREAKING NEWS Powerful 185MPH Hurricane Irma set to SLAM into Florida, shock forecast reveals - alerts issued HURRICANE Irma is set to slam into Florida, a shock new forecast has revealed today, sparking alerts across the south-east as America still comes to terms with the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Irma path update: Latest models reveal Irma could be on track to hit Florida. THE LATEST models show that Hurricane Irma could head towards Florida after the Caribbean amid rising fears that the peninsula could be hit. The NOAA’s National Hurricane Center (NHC), based in Miami, has told Americans along hurricane-prone parts of the coast to get an escape plan in place. Hurricane Irma continues to move west-southwestward towards the Leeward Islands. It continues to be be a category three hurricane with 120 mph winds. The hurricane is expected to strengthen on Tuesday night. The latest update from the NHC said: ““There is an increasing chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend. “In addition, rough surf and dangerous marine conditions will begin to affect the southeastern US coast by later this week. “Otherwise, it is still too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States. HURRICANE IRMA TRACKING. Texas chemical plant fire. Water is Rising in Richmond. Tropical storm IRMA is 'steadily intensifying' in the Atlantic Ocean and will BECOME A HURRICANE by Friday. HURRICANE HARVEY SLAMS TEXAS, DEADLY HOUSTON FLOODING, TROPICAL STORM VIDEO TORNADO UPDATE Second landfall in Louisiana. Local news update. The most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade has been downgraded to a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Weather Service said early Saturday afternoon. URGENT! Tornado Touches Down as Hurricane Harvey SLAMS Texas. Hurricane Harvey’s ‘Astounding’ Strength CAT 4 Brings ‘Life-Threatening’ Flooding To Texas And Louisiana. Hurricane Harvey's Real Story Begins: 40 Inches of Rain to Bring Catastrophic Flooding to Southeast Texas. Coastal cities in Texas begin evacuating. In Corpus Christi, where Harvey could make landfall and Mayor Joe McComb has issued a voluntary evacuation order, Walmart shelves were clearing quickly, as the city canceled Friday's dockets in city court and provided self-serve sandbags to residents. Port Aransas on Mustang Island and nearby Portland issued mandatory evacuation orders. Houston, meanwhile, has canceled the first day of school on Monday. Harvey is rapidly strengthening and is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph by the time it hits the middle Texas coast late Friday or early Saturday, the hurricane center said Thursday. After hitting Corpus Christi, the storm is expected to stall over the state, forecasters say. Hurricane-force winds are a concern as the storm builds strength in the Gulf of Mexico, and a potential deluge and subsequent flooding may be a big danger as well, according to meteorologists. Track Harvey "Harvey is likely to bring multiple hazards, including heavy rainfall, storm surge and possible hurricane conditions to portions of the Texas coast beginning Friday," the National Weather Service said. "Those conditions can happen far away from the landfall," hurricane specialist John Cangialosi said Thursday afternoon. People shouldn't focus on where the eye will come ashore but should listen to local authorities and be prepared for rain through the weekend and possibly into next week, he added.
Posted by Bob Chapman
