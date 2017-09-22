Kim Jong Un Calls President Trump "Mentally Deranged Dotard"!
For the first time since President Trump’s controversial U.N. speech threatening to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong Un is responding, calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” NBC chief global correspondent Bill Neely reports for TODAY.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment