IT'S COME TO JESUS TIME
It has never been more clear that the Elite are Luciferians - and they no longer care if we know it. In fact, they WANT us to know it, and like the Department of Justice is seeking to "MAINSTREAM 12 PERVERSIONS INCLUDING BEASTIALITY AND PEDOPHILIA", according to Tom DeLay, the elite are in the process of mainstreaming Satanism. Here's the hardcore proof that we are engaged in a battle of spiritual warfare, wether you realize it or not. It's come to Jesus time folks.
Posted by Bob Chapman
ASK YOURSELF, IF WE WERE CREATED IN GOD´S IMAGE WHY DO THE JEWS DEMAND THE PRACTICE OF MALE CIRCUMCISION, AND IN ISLAM FEMALE CIRCUMCISION, AS THIS DESTROYS AND DENIES THE IMAGE OF GOD.ReplyDelete
IT RE DESIGNS´S GOD´S ARCHITECTURE. AND NO ONE EVER THINKS ONE SECOND ABOUT GOD´S IMAGE AND MAN´S IMAGE, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO PEOPLE PUTTING TATOOS ALL OVER THEIR BODIES. THIS IS AGAINST GRAVEN IMAGES. AND BODY PIERCING AND INSERTING THINGS A FURTHER PERVERSION AND THE RFID ID CHIP JUST A FURTHER STEP IN THE LUCIFERIANISM OF THE ZIONIST EVIL CROUCHING TOWADS JERUSALEM NOW.