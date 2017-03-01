Is Humanity Nearing the End?

Our wall seems to be something we may be able stop. People just need to
believe that it exists and help us regulate it. This wall is global
warming. We have the technology, but we don't have the will to give up
non renewable resources like coal, and oil. I don't blame people since
fossil fuels are big factors in the world's overall economy.
