Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Is Humanity Nearing the End?





 Our wall seems to be something we may be able stop. People just need to believe that it exists and help us regulate it. This wall is global warming. We have the technology, but we don't have the will to give up non renewable resources like coal, and oil. I don't blame people since fossil fuels are big factors in the world's overall economy.﻿






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)