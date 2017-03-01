Gilad Atzmon : The Holocaust of Truth

Gilad Atzmon discusses the hate campaign against him, the shut down of free speech and his new book Being in Time.
As Gilad indicates (and most governments say when it suits them), 'if
you've nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear'. This maxim
should be applied to any and all investigations into historical
subjects, especially the events of World War II which still have an
effect on present day culture. The right to openly debate any subject in
public should be a given in a 'free' society - anything preventing that
is offensive and insulting, and rightly makes people suspicious of what
might be being deliberately covered up. To lock anyone up for simply
asking questions is in itself a crime.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment