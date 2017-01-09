EXPOSED: THE SPLC, ADL, SOROS & GEORGE CLOONEY
The Southern Poverty Law Center was once best known for its "hate map" which tracks "extremist groups", but despite George Clooney and Apple, Inc's million dollar donations to the group, the SPLC is quickly becoming best known for the mysterious ways it off shores millions of dollars without explanation. Like George Soros and the ADL, the SPLC is now clearly aligned against the sovereignty of the United States and the best interests of American citizens. As for George Clooney and Apple CEO Tim Cook, they're either willfully ignorant dupes, or members of the tribe.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment