Donald Trump Is About To Change Everything! Bible Codes Reveal Prophecies Are Unfolding!
Donald Trump Is About to Change Everything! Bible Codes Reveal Prophecies Are Unfolding!! The Great Deception Has Just Hit A Road Block! GOD"S Trumpet and his Army of Christian Warriors! We will not let the evil one world system divide us, We Are Fishers Of Men and when you show men the true power ,wisdom, knowledge and love that GOD Almighty has waiting for them no matter their color or wealth they will unite as one party to defeat the pure evil one world government system that the elite are trying to hold on too. This will not be easy but Donald Trump was chosen at this time to be the man to lead us! He is totally fearless with a huge heart. He is not only your President but he is a True Prophet! He is The Anointed One Chosen and raised up since a child just for this job! GOD'S Choice to be THE TRUMPET that prepare the way for YESHUA'S COMING! He is a Cyrus a David a Elijah and more! This man is going to expose all the evil secret of the rogue government. Yes, these are times of troubles but mostly for the wicked! God says , Watch what my man does to expose the evil ones, They will never see to coming tell it is way to late! I have place my eagles on high on the rock of my son Yeshua! They will be given eyes that can see so good they will see future event before it unfolds!
Posted by Bob Chapman
