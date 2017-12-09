Debt Level Hits 20 Trillion, Was The Debt Clock Just Removed?
The EU and UK cannot come to agreement on the BREXIT. The UK will not pay a punishment fee. The US Government and Fed are reporting that job openings are soaring. We seen this pattern before right before the recession of 2008. The US Government changes the methodology on how they calculate wages, just another manipulated statistic. SocGen warns of a recession headed our way. The debt level hit 20 trillion and the clock was removed. Italy wants a new currency, which indicates Italy would like to leave the EU.
Posted by Bob Chapman
