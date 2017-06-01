David Icke - The Canadian Mafia '2017 [MUST WATCH]
They obviously cancelled the show because they know people will start WAKING UP (to their lies). Of course an astronomical sized bunch of liars will cancel your show and then feel in control and "big". More like a big heap of grey matter with no spine, like a highly protective super-sensitive piece of jelly!!! They're ashamed of their very own selves!!! I would hate myself too if I were that gross.
