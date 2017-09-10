D-Wave & CERN (The Key To The Abyss)!
if you are interested in more information regarding trans humanism, D- Wave and CERN please visit Nicholson1968 you tube channel. He does some amazing work in this field. This video was a lot of fun to make, and is one of those that you may have to watch more than once in order to take in all of the information. Anthony Patch puts forth many though provoking pieces of information as well on these topics within this video. Satan is still telling the very same lie, right? "For God knows that in the day you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil." Genesis 3:5 (KJV) And just like back then mankind has bought "the lie" and is moving 100 MPH towards his own destruction. Prepare your self as very soon the dreaded abyss will be opened and 2 worlds will collide! We all know the rest of the story! Love one another as JESUS loves you, and lift each other up in prayer to GOD. GOD bless...
