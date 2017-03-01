China Cant Stop Bitcoin... And Why Gold Bugs Need To Get Woke On Cryptocurrencies

Jeff is interviewed by Elijah Johnson for The Silver Doctors, topics include: the Chines shutdown of Bitcoin, Bitcoin is unstoppable, ICO's, price volatility, the inevitable destruction of central banks, the collapse of the US dollar, a new system that renders the old system obsolete, gold and silver still to take off, sound money.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment