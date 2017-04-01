Chaos Is Coming America, People Don't Realize What's Coming Down The Pike: Phil Sloan

The dollar is dead - buy Bitcoin instead!!
Don't panic about the CEO's and owners of these business , they are
secure in their Economy they are filthy rich , it's the little people ,
you can blame all this on Bill Clinton he signed NAFTA. And these greedy
CEO'S took their jobs to foreign countries-Slave Labor , you think
Slavery is over think again , down with these Big Companies , they are
Corrupt and Greedy , so let them Fail , maybe Small Businesses will Come
Back !
