CERN Has Created A Portal To An Alien Population
How can you seriously believe that amongst millions of universes with millions of planets in each that earth is the only inhabited one? That is just plain stupid. What is so special about us and earth that brings that about? I agree that CERN are playing about with something they don't understand which is potentially dangerous and you held me to that point but spoiled it with calling spaceships and other life forms demons. Come on.....shortsighted, unimaginative and limited intelligence
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment