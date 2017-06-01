Central Banks Decide That Discontinuing Stimulus Will Collpase The Economy

Jobless claims spike amid Harvey hangover. The retail sector is getting hammered, Toys R Us is headed for bankruptcy. Millions of people are in homes they really can't afford. The ECB and the other central banks are continuing with stimulus and low interest rates, if they stop the economy collapses. James Rickards reports that the central banks are trying to take control of the crypto market, this shows they are worried about an open and free market.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment